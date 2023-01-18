Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, and Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, have filed a proposal aimed at preventing the use of separate codes for credit-card purchases of firearms and ammunition.

Burgess and Snyder filed identical bills (SB 214 and HB 221) on Tuesday, after joining Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson last week at an appearance about the issue. Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.

