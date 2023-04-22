Sea and Shoreline landbound workers Charlie Albert, left, and Austin Burt sort through eelgrass on the shores of Kings Bay in Crystal River. It's part of the Save Crystal River/Kings Bay Restoration Program The eelgrass is checked for any debris that may harm the manatees that will be fed the lush, green, aquatic grass.
Tourists flock to Citrus County to see manatees and go scalloping in Kings Bay and the Homosassa River.
Both waterways are undergoing restoration to ensure their quality stays pristine. And the organizers of both projects at times have had to navigate rough bureaucratic waters to keep on schedule.
Congressman Gus Bilirakis’ office announced Thursday he is making progress in cutting through the the red tape and helping groups such as Save Crystal River.
Bilirakis said residents, environmental groups, and local government officials have expressed concerns about bureaucratic roadblocks they have encountered with federal permitting for projects to help restore Homosassa and Crystal Rivers.
The congressman, who represents Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties in the 12th Congressional District, is working with them to help dialogue with federal regulators to facilitate efforts.
“The Crystal River Restoration project is still awaiting state input to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but the leadership of the Corps appears poised to complete its work on that project once the state level feedback is received,” the news release said.
Additionally, Bilirakis and his staff have met with city leaders, dock manufacturers and residents who are having a tough time getting federal permits needed to build or repair docks at their homes along these rivers.
Bilirakis has a meeting scheduled for later this month with the regulatory arm of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) whose input is required under federal law in order for the Corps to issue permits for most projects.
Dock permitting along the rivers requires state input and USFWS feedback.
“Part of what makes the Nature Coast so unique is its plethora of pristine natural resources,” Bilirakis said. “We can’t allow bureaucratic roadblocks to impede local efforts to restore these waterways and we must support efforts to help prevent further pollution through the septic to sewer conversions.”
At the same time, he said, the state must protect property rights of local homeowners and ensure they aren’t subjected to “burdensome, costly and unreasonable standards” that restrict access to the waterways without offering any additional environmental benefit.