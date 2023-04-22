Save Crystal River

Sea and Shoreline landbound workers Charlie Albert, left, and Austin Burt sort through eelgrass on the shores of Kings Bay in Crystal River. It's part of the Save Crystal River/Kings Bay Restoration Program The eelgrass is checked for any debris that may harm the manatees that will be fed the lush, green, aquatic grass.

Tourists flock to Citrus County to see manatees and go scalloping in Kings Bay and the Homosassa River.

Both waterways are undergoing restoration to ensure their quality stays pristine. And the organizers of both projects at times have had to navigate rough bureaucratic waters to keep on schedule.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Gus Bilirakis

Bilirakis

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags