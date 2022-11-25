Gus Bilirakis, newly reelected U.S. Congressman, now representing Citrus County, wants residents’ input to help strengthen Internet connectivity here and throughout his three-county district.
Bilirakis and his colleagues pushed for passage of the Broadband DATA Act, signed into law in 2020, because the nation’s broadband maps had been outdated for many decades.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has produced new location-by-location broadband draft maps.
And while a step in the right direction, Bilirakis said these maps need improvement.
“It has recently come to my attention that many people throughout the country have reported errors in these newly released FCC maps,” Bilirakis said.
That could represent a funding problem for the new federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program that Bilirakis supports. The grant program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in all 50 states.
“Since newly allocated federal funding for the BEAD program will be distributed to local governments based upon the data contained in these maps, it is imperative that any errors be identified and reported to the FCC before the process is finalized,” Bilirakis said.
There is a limited window in which a challenge can be filed with the FCC and that’s where he wants residents’ help
“I am urging constituents who do not have access to sufficient internet connectivity in their homes or businesses to use the FCC’s National Broadband Map online tool to verify if the map accurately depicts their lack of service,” he said.
“My goal is to make sure the communities within Florida’s 12th Congressional district get their fair share of federal funds to strengthen internet connectivity – which is only possible if the funding decisions are made based upon accurate data,” he added.
The FCC on Nov. 18 released what it calls pre-production maps
“By painting a more accurate picture of where broadband is and is not, local, state, and federal partners can better work together to ensure no one is left on the wrong side of the digital divide,” FCC Chairwoman Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.
The public can see the maps at broadbandmap.fcc.gov and search for their address to see information about internet services available there.
If those services shown are not available, they can file a challenge directly with the FCC through the map interface and correct the information and add it to the map.
The draft map also allows folks to see the mobile wireless coverage reported by cellular service providers.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.