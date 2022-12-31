U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis is living up to his promise to open a full-time office in Citrus County and is inviting the public to the big grand opening.
It’s from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at 212 W. Main St., Suite 208A in Inverness. The office will be open and fully staffed on Jan. 3, the first day of the 118th Congress. The phone number is 352-654-1004 and is currently operable for assistance.
Bilirakis told guests and members at a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon in September that you won’t find him on cable news programs looking for money or publicity. Rather, he said he planned to be in the trenches right here in Citrus, available to constituents and gathering a deeper understanding of local issues.
With Florida’s adoption of a new congressional map earlier this year, its 12th Congressional District shifted north. It now includes all of Citrus and Hernando counties as well as the vast majority of Pasco County.
The Chronicle reached out to Summer Blevins, deputy chief of staff for Bilirakis, to find out the details. Here’s what she said:
Q: What is the reason(s) for Bilirakis opening an office in Citrus County?
A: “As part of his standards related to effective representation, the Congressman is committed to providing a high level of constituent service to all who live in District 12. He believes this can best be achieved by having a full-time office in each of the counties he represents.
“In addition to the Inverness office, which will be staffed by two full-time employees, the Congressman has just signed a lease with the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce to meet with constituents in Crystal River on an as-needed basis.
Q: Will the new office be open to all on a walk-in basis or invitation-only?
A: “The Inverness office will be open to walk-ins and will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Crystal River satellite office (inside the chamber facility on U.S. 19) will be by appointment only.”
Q: Will Gus work out of that office from time to time?
A: “Yes, the Congressman will have scheduled office hours in the Inverness office each month. However, these appointments with the Congressman will need to be scheduled in advance. Anyone wishing to meet with the Congressman should email me to sign up for his next available office hour appointment in Citrus County. However, as I said before – to speak with a staff member regarding an issue or casework, no appointment is needed.”
Q: Why is it important to have an office in Citrus?
A: “The Congressman believes that accessibility is an important part of effective representation. He believes the best ideas come from those he serves, and he wants to ensure his new constituents have access to him and his team.”
Q: Where will the satellite office on the west side be located?
A: “We’re renting space inside the chamber office to meet with constituents from the west side of the county so they don’t have to drive to Inverness.
“Unlike Inverness, which will be fully staffed, the Crystal River satellite will be by appointment-only to meet with the Congressman or a member of his staff. All appointments in any of our offices with the Congressman must be scheduled but constituents can drop in to our Inverness, Brooksville or New Port Richey offices without an appointment to speak with a member of our staff.
“Each of those three offices are staffed during normal business hours.”
The chamber is located at 915 U.S. 19 in Crystal River.