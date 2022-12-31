U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis is living up to his promise to open a full-time office in Citrus County and is inviting the public to the big grand opening.

It’s from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at 212 W. Main St., Suite 208A in Inverness. The office will be open and fully staffed on Jan. 3, the first day of the 118th Congress. The phone number is 352-654-1004 and is currently operable for assistance.

