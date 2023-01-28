Congressman Gus Bilirakis has recently been named Chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce which focuses on protecting consumer data and enhancing safeguards to protect children from harmful content online, as well as improving American innovation and global competitiveness.
As one of her first official acts as the first female Chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, Cathy McMorris Rodgers has tapped Bilirakis to lead the subcommittee.
The subcommittee focuses on consumer protection, interstate and foreign commerce, data security and privacy, motor vehicle safety, regulation of commercial practices, consumer product safety and liability, and regulation of travel, tourism and time.
“My Republican colleagues and I made a commitment to America that we will create an economy that is strong, a nation that is secure, a future that is free, and a government that is accountable,” said Bilirakis.
Rodgers said that Bilirakis is “an exceptionally qualified leader” and will help deliver on the promises made to the American people.
“Through our work on the Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee, we will deliver on these promises by embracing innovation, promoting free markets, facilitating free speech, maximizing individual freedom, and pushing back on the Biden Administration’s egregious and continued display of government overreach,” said Bilirakis.
On Jan. 25, Bilirakis and Rodgers announced a hearing to take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to discuss improving American global technology leadership to counter competition from China and prevent China from having influence over America’s economic future.
