Congressman Gus Bilirakis has recently been named Chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce which focuses on protecting consumer data and enhancing safeguards to protect children from harmful content online, as well as improving American innovation and global competitiveness.

As one of her first official acts as the first female Chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, Cathy McMorris Rodgers has tapped Bilirakis to lead the subcommittee.

