Steps are underway to overcome the digital divide in Citrus County and make broadband accessible to underserved areas.

Summer Blevins, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis, outlined in an email to the Chronicle and civic leaders and public officials, the potential benefits of the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.