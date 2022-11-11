Steps are underway to overcome the digital divide in Citrus County and make broadband accessible to underserved areas.
Summer Blevins, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis, outlined in an email to the Chronicle and civic leaders and public officials, the potential benefits of the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.
The grant program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in all 50 states.
The congressman, Blevins wrote, “understands how important connectivity is to the community.”
The BEAD program is run by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) which, on Nov. 18, will release a map of areas eligible for funding.
States would then have until Jan. 13 to contest the maps and make recommendations. Funding allocations will be sent to the states on June 30.
Blevins anticipates Citrus and Hernando counties will be within the scope released by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
From there, Blevins said the states will use their processes to allocate funding to areas.
Broadband expansion has been a priority for county commissioners. Just this week, they voted unanimously to throw their support allowing telecommunications companies to directly apply for state grants.
In Citrus County, the primary Internet provider is Spectrum and that company has already said it would apply for a grant, County Administrator Randy Oliver said.
Spectrum captures about 85% of the county, he said.
The maximum grant is $5 million.
The lack of broadband connectivity countywide is being addressed by the county’s Local Technology Planning Team (LTPT), formed in December 2021 to “collect information about the community and local businesses to see what we have now and what we need for the future.”
County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said the LTPT was not created at the behest of the county commission.
“It is a staff initiative with the primary function of collecting information required for future grant funding to be received by local public and/or private entities from the Florida DEO,” she said. “Think of it as a local arm supporting the statewide initiative.”
The state’s Office of Broadband gave the go-ahead for counties to form these LTPTs that include cross-sections of the community including stakeholders in education, health care, private business, community organizations and government.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.