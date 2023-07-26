biilirakis-mccarthy

Congressman Gus Bilirakis, left, meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

 Photo provided

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has appointed Rep. Gus Bilirakis as Veterans’ Advisor to the Speaker. Bilirakis has served for over 14 years as the vice chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Throughout his tenure, Bilirakis, who represents Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties in the 12th Congressional District, has been a staunch advocate for veterans’ rights, championing legislation aimed at supporting veterans and their families. Notably, he has successfully authored laws that improve mental health options, enhance homeless prevention programs and increase educational benefits for veterans.

