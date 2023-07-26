House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has appointed Rep. Gus Bilirakis as Veterans’ Advisor to the Speaker. Bilirakis has served for over 14 years as the vice chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee.
Throughout his tenure, Bilirakis, who represents Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties in the 12th Congressional District, has been a staunch advocate for veterans’ rights, championing legislation aimed at supporting veterans and their families. Notably, he has successfully authored laws that improve mental health options, enhance homeless prevention programs and increase educational benefits for veterans.
Bilirakis’ latest legislative initiative focuses on the Major Richard Star Act (MRSA), which aims to ensure that combat-wounded veterans who have been medically retired, numbering around 50,000, receive both retirement and disability pay they have earned. At present, only military retirees with at least 20 years of service and a disability rating of 50 percent or higher are eligible to collect both benefits concurrently. For other retired veterans, the law requires an offset of these benefits, resulting in the forfeiture of a portion of their earned benefits. Bilirakis is committed to rectifying this inequity.
Bilirakis also maintains an active Veterans Advisory Board in his local district. The board will provide insights that he will share with McCarthy and other House leaders in his new role as Veterans’ Advisor.
In response to his appointment, Bilirakis expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to amplify the voices of men and women who have served the nation. He emphasized his commitment to addressing veterans’ issues as a top priority during this Congress.