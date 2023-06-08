Congressman Gus Bilirakis recently met with local farmers to get input for the new federal farm bill that provides support for a variety of agriculture and nutrition initiatives.
Congress is set to reauthorize the bill, which targets research, conservation, innovation, infrastructure, health and nutrition, and supply chain security.
Agriculture plays a large part in the Citrus County economy, which is why County Commissioners Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan attended.
The farm bill being considered is expected to cost more than $1.4 trillion over the next 10 years.
Bilirakis wants to make sure farmers, citrus growers and ranchers who live and work in Florida’s 12th Congressional District, which comprises Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, have a strong voice in the reauthorization process.
At a recent forum, local farmers and stakeholders gave feedback about how current federal agriculture programs are affecting their operations and suggested improvement.
Several prominent dairy, cattle, poultry and produce farmers from the three counties participated.
Hernando County Commissioner John Allocco, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis and Brooksville Mayor Blake Bell also attended.
“I am so grateful for the feedback of our local farmers who shared with me meaningful insight about this critical industry,” Bilirakis said. “I am going to make sure Florida’s farmers get their fair share of federal funding designed to support local agricultural needs.”
Throughout the country, 46 million jobs are supported by the agriculture industry, which injects $8.6 trillion into the economy, according to Bilirakis’ office. Agriculture is responsible for more than $200 billion in exports and almost $950 billion in tax revenue.
Finegan said statistics show that taxes paid from farming yield the best "bang for the buck" because farmland “uses less county resources than commercial or residential properties.”
But she would like to see the Farm Bill bill separated because only a small portion directly impacts farmers.
“Although the bill is titled the Farm Bill, most of the money is used for SNAP funding, formerly known as food stamps,” Finegan said. “While (it’s) important to feed our citizens while they are temporarily in crisis, we must understand that the amount of money spent on the provisions of this bill primarily goes to feeding Americans and a smaller portion helps protect the future of farming in America.”
