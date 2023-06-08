Gus Bilirakis

Bilirakis

Congressman Gus Bilirakis recently met with local farmers to get input for the new federal farm bill that provides support for a variety of agriculture and nutrition initiatives.

Congress is set to reauthorize the bill, which targets research, conservation, innovation, infrastructure, health and nutrition, and supply chain security.

Diana Finegan

Finegan

