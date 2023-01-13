U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis’ office has announced federal funding has been secured for the building of a new $15 million U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out-patient clinic in Citrus County.
County vets will have input in what services they want in the facility and its location via a veterans town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Inverness City Council chambers.
The VA had previously announced it was looking for options for expanded outpatient care, preferably a 55,500-square-foot clinic with parking enough for 350 vehicles.
It would replace the existing smaller facility in Lecanto on West Marc Knighton Court. Many Citrus County veterans travel to surrounding areas outside Citrus for medical care.
Philip Watson, the Citrus County veterans service manager, said recently the current facility offers only primary health care, mental health and lab work.
The new VA clinic would also include optometry, radiology, and mammography.
Summer Blevins, deputy chief of staff for Bilirakis, said Citrus has a higher percentage of veterans than Hernando and Pasco counties
“We’re committed to assuring that all veterans in Citrus County have the care and benefits they deserve,” Blevins said.
Blevins said it will take a minimum three years for the opening of the new clinic.
Bilirakis will attend the Feb. 23 town hall meeting to hear what veterans want in the way of clinic services, where they would like it located and any other concerns they might have regarding health care and benefits.
David Dunning, director of the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, will also attend the meeting.
“While the VA, under director Dunning’s leadership, will make the ultimate decision about where to lease space for the new Citrus VA facility and about what services should be offered there, (the) Congressman’s main objective is to give local veterans a strong voice in the process,” according to Blevins.
A strong advocate for veterans, Billirakis was responsible for getting a veterans’ housing project in Pasco County and worked for years on getting a bed tower at the James Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa. The tower opens Jan. 21.
Bilirakis also helped get the outpatient clinic in New Port Richey expanded to 150,000 square feet.
During the recent campaign, Bilirakis said he wanted to mirror what he’s done in Pasco County by building a bigger outpatient clinic to meet the large group of military retirees in this county.
Blevins said the money for the new clinic is included in the federal PACT Act signed into law last year.
The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. Among other things, it expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.
Bilirakis was one of the original authors of much of the language included in the final PACT Act and consistently pushed for its passage.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.