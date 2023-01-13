U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs loog

U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis’ office has announced federal funding has been secured for the building of a new $15 million U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out-patient clinic in Citrus County.

County vets will have input in what services they want in the facility and its location via a veterans town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Inverness City Council chambers.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.