A standing-room-only crowd Tuesday morning waited intently for the arrival of U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis at his new office inside Inverness City Hall.
A who’s who of county, city and community leaders — not to mention a full contingent of the congressman’s staff — were there.
When Bilirakis arrived around 10:15, he walked the receiving line of handshakes before the buzz died down and the grand opening ceremony officially began. But not before the Rev. Andrew Pavlakos, from St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Pasco County, blessed the office during a short ceremony.
“We don’t start anything without our Lord,” said Bilirakis, a second-generation Greek and devout Greek Orthodox Christian.
Bilirakis vowed during his campaign to open a staffed office in Citrus County so constituents could have easy access to him. Only two months after being overwhelmingly elected representative to the newly adopted 12th Congressional District — representing Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties — he made good on that pledge and held the grand opening Tuesday at 212 W. Main St., Suite 208A.
“We are so, so pleased you have chosen Inverness for your office,” Mayor Bob Plaisted told him.
By opening his office, Bilirakis said, he and his staff will be better able to represent his constituents, which was what the Founding Fathers envisioned.
“You will hold us accountable,” he told the crowd of about 50 people. "That’s the way it should be.”
Billirakis, who also has offices in Hernando and Pasco counties, called the Inverness site “beautiful.” Second-floor windows look out on Tompkins Street and North Pine Avenue.
“The people need to know I’m a true representative and that they have access to their congressman and his staff,” he told the Chronicle.
Biliraklis will have scheduled office hours in the Inverness office each month. Appointments must be scheduled in advance.
“I need to hear from (my constituents) before I go up to D.C. and vote,” he said.
Biliraki said he and his staff will work in tandem with local governments, particularly in obtaining grants.
“The money’s out there,” he said. “So it might as well come to Citrus County, Pasco and Hernando.”
The Inverness office will be staffed by two full-time employees. The congressman also signed a lease with the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce to meet with constituents in Crystal River on an as-needed basis.
The Inverness office will be open to walk-ins and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Crystal River satellite office (inside the chamber facility at 915 U.S. 19 in Crystal River) will be by-appointment only.
The phones were not operable Tuesday but when they are, people can call the Inverness office at 352-654-1004.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.