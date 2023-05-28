Congressman Gus Bilirakis has taken action designed to create a level playing field for all students and educational institutions across the nation.
Bilirakis, who represents Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties in the 12th Congressional District, has released the text of the Fairness Accountability and Integrity in Representation of College Sports Act (FAIR College Sports Act).
The legislation would pre-empt current and future state-level name, image, and likeness (NIL) laws to ensure there is one national framework to govern how collegiate athletes receive compensation for such activities.
“It is Congress’ responsibility to establish a clear set of rules so our young people are protected, opportunities for them are promoted, and amateur sports of all kinds are preserved,” Bilirakis said.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Our goal is to ensure that NIL deals are transparent and fair, while protecting the integrity of college athletics,” he added.
The release of this discussion draft follows subcommittee activity over the past two Congresses where members heard testimony from current and former collegiate athletes, university presidents and athletic directors, the NCAA, and conference presidents imploring Congress to take action to create a level playing field for all students and educational institutions across the nation.
This discussion draft represents the next step in a process to solicit formal feedback from all stakeholders and elected officials regarding the portions of the text that are within the primary jurisdiction of the Energy and Commerce Committee.
“I am intent on following a deliberative process that is open to more recommendations so we strike the delicate balance of preserving the ability of college athletes to profit from their own NIL, while maintaining the amateur status of all college athletes,” Bilirakis said. “I am confident we can create a system that is fair, transparent, and beneficial for all.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.