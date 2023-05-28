Congressman Gus Bilirakis has taken action designed to create a level playing field for all students and educational institutions across the nation.

Bilirakis, who represents Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties in the 12th Congressional District, has released the text of the Fairness Accountability and Integrity in Representation of College Sports Act (FAIR College Sports Act).

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags