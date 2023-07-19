230720-CC-Inverness council one-Bikefest photo onscreen

Part of the PowerPoint presentation made by Florida Nature Coast Bikefest organizers includes scenes from previous years. Unlike the July 11 Inverness City Council regular meeting, in which a technical glitch made it impossible to show, the bugs were worked out to allow it to be screened at the July 18 regular meeting.

Inverness City Council members gave City Manager Eric Williams the OK to begin working with Florida Nature Coast BikeFest organizers at its July 18 regular meeting.

The organization first made its presentation the week before, at the July 11 regular meeting, but because of a technical glitch, was unable to screen its PowerPoint presentation. Also, because council members had not had enough time to review the request at the July 11 regular meeting, the decision to make a determination was pushed to July 18.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Jacquie Hepfer

Hepfer
230720-CC-inverness city one-John Doerr

John Doerr, a retired law enforcement officer, is a member of a motorcycle club known as The Punishers," which is primarily composed of similar members as Doerr: former and/or retired law enforcement officers. He spoke during the public comments section of the Inverness City Council regular meeting in favor of the proposal by the Florida Nature Coast Bikefest organization, which wants to hold its March 2024 event inside Whispering Pines Park.