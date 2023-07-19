John Doerr, a retired law enforcement officer, is a member of a motorcycle club known as The Punishers," which is primarily composed of similar members as Doerr: former and/or retired law enforcement officers. He spoke during the public comments section of the Inverness City Council regular meeting in favor of the proposal by the Florida Nature Coast Bikefest organization, which wants to hold its March 2024 event inside Whispering Pines Park.
Part of the PowerPoint presentation made by Florida Nature Coast Bikefest organizers includes scenes from previous years. Unlike the July 11 Inverness City Council regular meeting, in which a technical glitch made it impossible to show, the bugs were worked out to allow it to be screened at the July 18 regular meeting.
Inverness City Council members gave City Manager Eric Williams the OK to begin working with Florida Nature Coast BikeFest organizers at its July 18 regular meeting.
The organization first made its presentation the week before, at the July 11 regular meeting, but because of a technical glitch, was unable to screen its PowerPoint presentation. Also, because council members had not had enough time to review the request at the July 11 regular meeting, the decision to make a determination was pushed to July 18.
Among the main concerns raised at the first request was what type of people would be attracted, and that was a point raised at the July 18 meeting by Councilwoman Jacquie Hepfer.
“People are afraid because of biker movies,” she said.
However, as had been presented at the first meeting by BikeFest President Brian Holt, who again addressed the council at the July 18 meeting, the people who attend these events range in age from 40 to 60, are well-to-do, and their motorcycles are valued from $60,000-$100,000 and more.
That appeared to allay the concern on the City Council for the most part, but one issue that may need to be hammered out between the city and the organizers was the matter of alcohol sales. For its part, council members appeared to favor restricting alcohol sales to just beer and wine. Organizers want at least one area to sell liquor.
“We … plan setting up … a 20’-by-30’ tent. That would have a bar in it,” said Holt. “Then … have some beer stations, some 10’ by 10’ strategically placed around the park.”
Holt added that with security present, he didn’t believe alcohol consumption getting out-of-hand would occur. He also emphasized that overall, alcohol sales make up approximately 10 percent of all revenues, with the majority of proceeds from vendors and sponsors.
It appeared as though Councilman Gene Davis was not comfortable, to which City Manager Eric Williams pointed out that other events that have taken place in Inverness allowed liquor sales, just not on the scale the bikefest may attract regarding attendance.
The other major issue concerned itself with traffic coming in and out of Whispering Pines Park, where organizers wish to hold the bikefest. The concern on the part of the council seemed focused primarily on the road leading into the park, Forest Drive.
“I’m still on the fence,” said Councilwoman Crystal Lizanich, who pointed out there are residential homes that surround the park. “I’m concerned about traffic from the street going into the park.”
Williams addressed her concerns, mentioning the city has closed the park for other events, yet “… we would probably require some sort of traffic management.”
While Holt didn’t see a problem, in fact, he “guaranteed it,” which brought about a light-hearted rebuke from Williams cautioning Holt not to use the word “guarantee,” organizers would make sure traffic flow wasn’t impacted. Holt pointed out that this has not been a problem at previous events.
Prior to voting whether to authorize the city manager to begin discussions with the Florida Nature Coast Bikefest organizers, several council members and staff indicated they, themselves, or family members own and ride motorcycles. These included President Linda Bega and her family, a son of Cabot McBride, and Eric Williams.
The council was unanimous authorizing the city manager to go forward, in a 6-0 voice vote.