An Inverness homeless man was arrested for stealing a bicycle from under a home’s carport and leaving his broken bicycle behind in exchange.
According to the arrest record for Brett Bear Bigel, 22, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on April 1 was called to a home on North County Point in Inverness.
The deputy met with the victim, who told the deputy that he had been away from his house running errands. According to records, the victim said that while gone, a man, known in the area as Brett, came onto his property through a closed, outdoor gate. The deputy added that the victim had video surveillance, which captured the event.
The victim said the man then walked under the covered carport, which is attached to the home and also covers the front porch and front door into the home.
While at the front door of the home, the man saw the owner’s bicycle leaning against the house, took it, and quickly left the property.
The victim said the bicycle was a red, Huffy Highland Mountain bike worth $300.
The security camera showed the man wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts, and sunglasses, according to records.
Later during the deputy’s shift, while heading to another call, the deputy saw the man and bicycle recorded on the surveillance camera.
According to records, the deputy stopped the man, later identified as Bigel, and asked where he got the bicycle. Bigel said he took it from the victim’s home.
When the deputy asked why, Bigel said because his own bike was broken, according to records.
But Bigel also said that although he took the victim’s bike, he did leave his own behind at the victim’s home.
The $300 theft, according to records, was a costly endeavor.
The deputy charged Bigel with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, which is a felony, and petit theft of an item valued more than $100 but less than $750.
This was not Bigel’s first brush with the law.
In 2019, he pleaded no contest to charges of breaking into a car and petit theft.
In 2022 he was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and damage exceeding $1,000. The State Attorney’s Office dropped that case against Bigel.
Stealing bikes and leaving one behind must not be too uncommon.
On Tuesday morning, after arriving to work at Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters, Michael Auerswald, 32, parked his 1970s era street bicycle behind the downtown Inverness business.
It was 9 a.m. and about 20 minutes later when the barista walked to the back again, the bicycle was gone. To replace the vintage bike, Auerswald told the Chronicle, would cost between $500- $1,200.
It was the first time he rode the bicycle to work. His 1996 Jeep Cherokee wasn't running.
The bicycle left behind was rideable, but not much more, he said.
He filed a report with the sheriff's office.
But he said he wasn't too angry.
While growing up in Oregon, when he was 14 or 15 years old, he too took someone's bike and left behind his own.
Auerswald said he was chalking up the Tuesday theft to Karma.