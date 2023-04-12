Bikes

An Inverness homeless man was arrested for stealing a bicycle from under a home’s carport and leaving his broken bicycle behind in exchange.

According to the arrest record for Brett Bear Bigel, 22, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on April 1 was called to a home on North County Point in Inverness.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.