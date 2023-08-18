County commissioners Tuesday will start their regular business meeting at 1 p.m. but the main event will happen four hours later when the Ozello Glampground public hearing is set to begin.
The board will hear an amended proposal for a zoning and land-use change involving the controversial Sunshine RV-Fishcreek Glampground & Boat Ramp on 16 acres off Fishcreek Road in Ozello.
Commissioners were scheduled to hear this application last June but it was postponed to Aug. 22 at the request of Inverness attorney Clark Stillwell, representing the developer.
Project backers are coming to Tuesday’s public hearing with two strikes against them. The county’s Planning and Development Commission (PDC) has twice recommended rezoning denial of this project. Planners agreed the campground idea sounds like a great project, but the Ozello property is the wrong place for it.
The PDC denied it the first time Feb. 16, when the developer propose 37 RV sites, 23 glamping camping sites and 5 primitive (traditional) sites.
The developer, to appease objections from residents, presented a scaled-down version on May 18 to the PDC. The project was revised to 32 RV sites, 16 glamping sites and 20 primitive sites.
Residents said the new proposal was still unsatisfactory. The PDC again recommended denial but county commissioners have the last word on zoning cases. A big crowd is expected for Tuesday’s meeting.
At the 1 p.m. meeting, county commissioners will consider various agenda items, including:
• A request from a local fortune teller, Ann Reed, for a permit and business license to open Psychic Readings by Angela at 3351 State Road 44 in Inverness.
• Community Services Director Eric Head will present a Transit Development Plan 2023 Annual Progress Report
• County Administrator Steve Howard will update the board and the public on the proposed new animal shelter.
The County Commission meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
The Ozello Glampground public hearing will begin at 5:01 p.m. later that day at the same location.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.