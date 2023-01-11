Fuller bike riders

All across America, bicyclists ride to raise funds and awareness for the Fuller Center for Housing, the Americus, Georgia-based nonprofit organization that has helped people in need get housing they can afford.

A group of 18 riders came through Citrus County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, riding from Tallahassee to Key West. 

 Photo courtesy of Fuller Center

At around 3 p.m. Tuesday they began staggering into Crystal River, tired from their 84-mile bike ride that day.

The 18 bicyclists, 16 men and two women, most of retirement age and from all over the U.S., are part of the Fuller Center for Housing 800-mile Tour de Florida Bicycle Adventure, riding from Tallahassee to Key West to raise money and awareness for the “fight against poverty housing,” stopping at the Crystal River Church of God for the night.

For information about the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure, visit the website at fullercenterbikeadventure.org.
Fuller Riders gather for prayer on the last day of the West Coast 2021 Fuller Center Bike Adventure! on Aug. 7, 2021, Vista to San Diego.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.