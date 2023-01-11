All across America, bicyclists ride to raise funds and awareness for the Fuller Center for Housing, the Americus, Georgia-based nonprofit organization that has helped people in need get housing they can afford.
A group of 18 riders came through Citrus County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, riding from Tallahassee to Key West.
At around 3 p.m. Tuesday they began staggering into Crystal River, tired from their 84-mile bike ride that day.
The 18 bicyclists, 16 men and two women, most of retirement age and from all over the U.S., are part of the Fuller Center for Housing 800-mile Tour de Florida Bicycle Adventure, riding from Tallahassee to Key West to raise money and awareness for the “fight against poverty housing,” stopping at the Crystal River Church of God for the night.
According to the Fuller Center for Housing website fullercenter.org:
Early Wednesday morning they would be heading out for the 38-mile ride to Brooksville where they would participate in a Fuller Center for Housing brand-new house build.
The Fuller Center for Housing, a Christian nonprofit organization based in Americus, Georgia, was formed in 2005 by the late Millard Fuller, who started Habitat for Humanity in 1976.
The center both builds new and rehabilitates existing homes for low-income families.
This ride kicks off the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure’s 16th year.
Since 2008, more than 1,600 riders have pedaled a combined 1.5 million-plus miles and raised more than $4 million to help families in more than 90 cities across the U.S. and 20 countries around the world have simple, safe, decent places to live.
For many of the riders, like Mark Murphy from Atlanta, this was not their first “Fuller ride,” as they call it.
“Since 2017, I’ve gone on 15 rides,” Murphy said from the gymnasium at the Crystal River Church of God.
He was among the first few riders to arrive.
A van filled with the riders’ luggage, inflatable beds and other gear had arrived ahead of them, and church volunteers had tables and chairs set up and a meal cooking in the church kitchen for the group’s dinner.
“When I retired, I thought about doing a cross-country ride, and I saw some people in these Fuller orange shirts and was interested,” he said. “So far I’ve gone cross-country three times and love it.
“On my first trip, from San Francisco to Savannah, I was surrounded by all these strangers and I’m thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ But by the end of the first week, we’re all brothers and sisters, helping each other, everyone telling stories of past rides,” he said.
Each ride includes hands-on work on houses for people along the way.
So far on this trip the riders built a wheelchair ramp and painted the entire inside of a house.
For Adam Harden, a Baptist pastor from Cleveland, Tennessee, and the youngest rider in the group at age 43, this is his first Fuller ride.
“I enjoy riding and especially with a Christian ministry that builds houses for low-income families, because that’s such a need everywhere,” he said.
Harden’s riding buddy from back home in Tennessee, 76-year-old Wayne Wilson, is also on this Fuller ride, his 18th.
“It’s rewarding to know that the money we raise goes to help people who need a home,” Wilson said.
“More than 97% of funds raised by riders go directly to work in the field,” said Chris Johnson, Vice President of Communications for the Fuller Center for Housing. “The riders, who come from various locations and all walks of life, also raise awareness about the nonprofit’s work through speaking engagements, media coverage and simply by talking with people they meet along the way.”
Wilson said whenever possible they like to ride backroads and trails.
Last summer, he did a Fuller ride from Seaside, Oregon, to Portland, Maine, nearly 4,000 miles.
“We ride through a lot of little towns, and we see things you never see when you’re in a car driving interstate highways,” he said. “On one trip, we were going through Glacier National Park (in Montana) and saw a herd of mountain goats.”
Gary Schroeder, a 70-year-old from Sacramento, another Fuller regular rider, said the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure is much more than just a bike ride.
Things go awry, people take a wrong turn, it gets hot or cold and it rains — it’s all part of the adventure, he said.
“On one ride, we put a porch on a man’s house so he could get in and out,” he said. “At the end of the day you see what your hammer or paint brush can do to make a person’s life better, and it’s a good feeling.”