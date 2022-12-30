A Beverly Hill’s woman is charged with murder after county law enforcement officials say she shot her visiting uncle, killing him with a single shot to the head as he watched television.
According to Samantha Driggers' arrest report, Citrus County sheriff's deputies were called to Driggers’ Beverly Hills home at 7 N. Columbus St. during the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 29.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
According to reports, when deputies arrived they met with Driggers and one witness who was in the house during the shooting that left Mathew Driggers dead in the living room.
When investigators met with Samantha Driggers, arrest documents reported that the 20-year old spontaneously said, “I shot Matt in the head” and added that she thought her uncle was going to hurt “grandma.”
Court documents show the charge was not premeditated.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.