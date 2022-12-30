A Beverly Hill’s woman is charged with murder after county law enforcement officials say she shot her visiting uncle, killing him with a single shot to the head as he watched television.

According to Samantha Driggers' arrest report, Citrus County sheriff's deputies were called to Driggers’ Beverly Hills home at 7 N. Columbus St. during the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 29.

Samantha Driggers

Driggers

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.