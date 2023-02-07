A Beverly Hills woman and her male customer from St. Petersburg were arrested last week and charged with human trafficking and sexual crimes involving a child.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies, working with the Florida Department of law enforcement, arrested both Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Beverly Hills, and Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of St. Petersburg.
The investigation into the case began Nov. 3, 2022 when the local law enforcement agency was informed about a juvenile victim who said she had sex with Butler, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Detective Jonathan Richey with the agency’s special victims unit was assigned the case, according to records.
According to the CCSO, during an interview at Jessie’s Place, the Citrus County Child Advocacy Center, the victim told a child protection team interviewer that they had sexual activity with Butler in both Citrus and Levy counties.
The victim told the interviewer that Holmes had introduced them to Butler and arranged for them to meet at a hotel.
According to records, the investigation showed that Holmes received money from Butler in exchange for leaving the victim with him at the hotel.
Due to the criminal acts taking place in two counties, and the suspect living in St. Petersburg, Detective Richey contacted FDLE to assist in the investigation.
Holmes was arrested on a warrant for human trafficking, child neglect, deriving support form proceeds and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Butler was arrested on a warrant for human trafficking, unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, travelling to meet a minor for sex, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Holmes was booked into the Citrus County Jail. Butler was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.