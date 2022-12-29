One Beverly Hills man is dead and a female suspect is in custody, a Citrus County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.
The man, 44, was shot in the head, said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman. The female, 20, was taken to the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center for an interview and to collect forensics.
According to officials, first responders were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. in reference to a shooting at 7 N. Columbus St. When they arrived the victim was already dead.
During the incident, Beverly Hills Boulevard between DeSoto and Osceola streets were shut down, CCFR spokeswoman Cortney Marsh said.
More than a dozen deputies gathered near the home behind yellow police crime tape.
But little information about the shooting was available soon after the incident.
CCSO Capt. Brian Spiddle, one of the investigators on the scene, said the incident was a domestic shooting, but the next of kin had not yet been notified, so names have not yet been released.
“A lot of people lived there,” said one neighbor who lived across the street from where the shooting took place. “I don’t know most of them, but you could always hear them out here fighting and screaming.”
According to Citrus County Proper Appraiser records, the house is owned by Partnership Group LLC based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Another neighbor, Elizabeth Pisani, 63, said she didn’t hear shooting, but only saw there was a problem when an ambulance and emergency workers arrived.
“They took an empty (gurney) in and then came out with it still empty,” she said.
“They (deputies) put the grandmother in one car and a girl in another,” she said.
Also taped off was the home immediately next to the shooting where the shooting took place, but CCSO officials would not say why that was done.
This marks the third domestic shooting in Citrus County since Thanksgiving.
The other most recent was Dec. 2 when CCSO said a Homosassa man shot and killed his wife. He now faces manslaughter charges.
On Nov. 25 a Crystal River woman shot her boyfriend multiple times, according to the CCSO, was later charged with attempted murder (not premeditated).
No further information is available at this time. The Chronicle will update this story as details become available.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.