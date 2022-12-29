Beverly Hills shooting

Citrus County Sheriff's Office personnel investigate a domestic shooting Thursday, Dec. 29, on North Columbus Street in Beverly Hills. According to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, one man was killed and a female suspect taken into custody.

One Beverly Hills man is dead and a female suspect is in custody, a Citrus County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.

The man, 44, was shot in the head, said CCSO spokeswoman Brittney Carman. The female, 20, was taken to the Citrus County Emergency Operations Center for an interview and to collect forensics.

