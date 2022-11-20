A Florida grand jury handed down a murder indictment against a Beverly Hills man based on a new Florida law tying overdose deaths to the person who sold the victim the illegal drugs.
The grand jury earlier this month concluded that 30-year-old John Dylan Gromling caused the death of 53-year-old Bruce William Payne when in August 2022 he sold the Inverness man fentanyl.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Payne’s body in a shed at Payne’s home. Deputies located drug paraphernalia that tested positive for fentanyl, an extremely dangerous opioid, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies reported that their investigation tied Gromling to Payne’s fentanyl.
A medical examiner’s office report released in September ruled Payne’s cause of death as a combined drug toxicity of fentanyl and alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.
At the time of his arrest, Gromling was already in custody at the Citrus County jail for drug-related charges.
Recent new Florida laws allow prosecutors to charge drug accused drug dealers with murder in the first degree when their customers die and fentanyl is the “approximate cause,” said Assistant State Attorney Blake Shore.
An August death from a fentanyl overdose led authorities to take a Beverly Hills man into cu…
The hope is to make people not sell dangerous opioids, knowing that they likely will be charged with murder if their customer dies of an overdose, Shore said.
Gromling pleaded not guilty.
It’s the second time the sheriff’s office charged and arrested a person with murder in relation to death resulting from an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
In May, deputies arrested Delia Marie Dean for the murder of 48-year-old Jonathan Michael Bishop of Inverness as a result of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Fentanyl). Bishop died April 20 in Inverness.