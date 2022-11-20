A Florida grand jury handed down a murder indictment against a Beverly Hills man based on a new Florida law tying overdose deaths to the person who sold the victim the illegal drugs.

The grand jury earlier this month concluded that 30-year-old John Dylan Gromling caused the death of 53-year-old Bruce William Payne when in August 2022 he sold the Inverness man fentanyl.

John Dylan Gromling

Gromling

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.