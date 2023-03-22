Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, on North Muscadine Path in Beverly Hills where, upon arrival, a home was found almost entirely engulfed in flames.
The single story, concrete block residential home of around 2,600 square feet was approximately 75 percent involved with fire by the time authorities arrived, with active fire showing from the center roof and main body of the home, according to a Fire Rescue release.
The property owner had self-evacuated from the residence before Fire Rescue's arrival and advised he was the only occupant in the home.
Law enforcement was also on the scene and evacuating neighbors from their homes on each side of the residence as a precautionary measure. Firefighters from Hernando, Pine Ridge, Kensington, Connell Heights, Highlands, Citrus Springs, a Chief Officer and a Safety Captain responded to the scene.
Extinguishing the flames began from the yard while neighboring exposures were protected. It was soon found that the fire extended into the garage attic and additional suppression activities began as well.
The property owner told Fire Rescue he was returning from work and found the roof of the residence on fire, tried to enter but was unable to because of the flames and heavy smoke inside. He then called 911.
Firefighters entered the residence and confirmed there was no one else inside.
A neighboring property owner was contacted to be advised of heat damage sustained to a gable and siding on their residence. Crews investigated for any further fire or smoke damage to the neighbor's home but found none.
The fire was brought under control by 1:49 a.m., but the residence was a total loss. No injuries were reported, per a Fire Rescue release. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced homeowner. After an extensive mop up, the last unit cleared the scene at 6:02 a.m. The power company also responded to the scene to secure power.
The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
