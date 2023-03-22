Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, on North Muscadine Path in Beverly Hills where, upon arrival, a home was found almost entirely engulfed in flames.

The single story, concrete block residential home of around 2,600 square feet was approximately 75 percent involved with fire by the time authorities arrived, with active fire showing from the center roof and main body of the home, according to a Fire Rescue release.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.