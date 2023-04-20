Taking care of a loved one with dementia is not easy, and often frustrating, and many times not rewarding.
It’s not the kind of work most of us are prepared for, said Eileen Poiley, director of education at the Byrd Institute at the University of South Florida.
That was part of the message keynote speaker Poiley gave to more than 200 people attending the ninth annual Coping with Dementia Conference Thursday, held at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Also attending were more than 30 vendors offering health care services, education, and products geared toward the elderly and caregivers to those with dementia.
Poiley gave the audience, many of whom were caregivers to family members with dementia, an overview of what their caretaker job entailed and what they could expect.
Your role as a caretaker focuses on three issues, she said.
*Maintaining your loved one’s health
*Ensuring their safety
*Trying to provide a good quality of life.
Overseeing the health of a dementia family member means “you become the supervisor” of everything health related, she said.
That means doctors’ appointments, ensuring they take their medications, making sure they keep their relationship with their health care providers so when they need new medicines or care, they won’t have to wait.
“You have to make sure you are an advocate,” she told the audience, and many health care professionals don’t always understand what people with dementia can’t understand.
That means caregivers need to be in the room when the person with dementia is seeing their doctor, in the ER room when being cared for because of a medical emergency, and with them when health care professionals provide care.
The two biggest safety issues for most dementia patients is driving, when to stop, and proper use of medications, she said.
Driving a car takes multiple skills, and not just utilizing memory.
It involves decision making, judgment, sequencing actions, processing information quickly, attention to several issues at once, Poiley said.
These are all mental abilities that decline because of dementia, she said.
Most caregivers hesitate taking away the keys to the car, because it’s like taking away someone’s independence, Poiley said, but it has to be done before someone gets hurt, not afterward.
When it comes to medications, dementia causes short-term memory loss. And that means the dementia patient will forget they took their medications and often double up, or forget to take any of their pills.
People with dementia are also prone to falls, many times due to depth perception problems.
Logical thinking and reasoning also dwindle because of dementia. That results in making it harder to do things most of us take for granted, such as walking up and down steps and gaging the depth and width of each step.
Wondering is also a potential hazard, Poiley said.
And while the loved one may not wonder in the traditional sense, they might in other ways, such as being unable to estimate the amount of time that’s passed if you leave the house, thinking that they still mow the yard, or thinking they need to pick up their children at the bus stop.
“You don’t know where they are in their mind,” Poiley said.
When trying to provide a good quality of life, remember people with dementia “live in the moment,” so make those moments good and it’s OK if they later forget, she said.
Don’t push them to remember if they can’t remember, Poiley warned the audience.
“There are two realities,” she said. “There’s your reality and the dementia reality. Learn to live in the reality of dementia reality.”
“Don’t argue, don’t correct. You’re not going to win. You’re not going to convince them,” she said.
“So make the moments better,” she said. “Emotional safety (for the person with dementia) is feeling safe and being in the right place, doing the right thing.”
Dennis Amadore, 73, was one of those who came to the conference.
He’s a retired Real Estate agent. His wife was diagnosed six years ago with dementia. The couple moved to Citrus County from Daytona Beach. He brought his wife and sister-in-law to the conference.
“That’s when she disappeared and this other person took her place,” he told the Chronicle of the disease. “She looks like my wife, she kind of acts like my wife.”
He admits adjusting to his wife’s care wasn’t easy.
“At first it hit me hard,” he said when his wife showed symptoms and then declined.
He became angry a lot with their situation.
But he’s changed and makes her safety his priority.
“Rather than get mad,” he said, these were things we had to overcome.”