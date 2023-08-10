Churches are not just open on Sundays for worship.
People from the community often seek them out when they’re hungry or have other needs.
“We’ve gotten calls, and people show up at our church for food, and I give them a list (from the Chronicle) of available places,” said Elaine Boszak from First Baptist Church in Beverly Hills. “I had supplies at the church, but only canned goods that our congregation had donated.”
She said that at one time the church had a regular food pantry, but it cost them $1,000 a month for the food, which was covered by a grant.
The grant ran out, she said, but the need in Beverly Hills has increased.
"People are hurting in this area, and with the price of gas they can't go far to get food," she said.
Recently, the church has made arrangements with FarmShare and the Community Food Bank as a food supply and is opening a monthly food pantry for people in the Beverly Hills area from 10 a.m. to noon, the third Friday of every month at the church, 4950 N. Lecanto Highway (County Road 491), Beverly Hills.
The first one will be Friday, Aug. 18.
Boszak said they would love to have a walk-in refrigerator to store perishable food. If you have one you would like to donate, call the church office at 352-746-2970 or email: office@fbcbh.com.
Also, the church is starting a free monthly movie afternoon on third Saturdays at the church, beginning Saturday, Aug. 19.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 1 p.m.
Boszak said they can’t advertise the movie titles, but can announce it on the church website at www.fbcbh.com.
Free popcorn and lemonade for movie goers. Hot dogs will be available for a donation to benefit the church’s Youth Pastor fund.
Coming up:
Christian musician Michael Facciani and his “Memories That Live Again” will be performing at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at First Baptist Church in Beverly Hills.
Facciani, known for his “voice like Robert Goulet,” will be presenting some of the great hymns as well as nostalgic love songs from artists such as Dean Martin, Robert Goulet, Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Engelbert Humperdinck and more.
Admission is free.
The concert is followed by an ice cream social.
Church office phone number is 352-746-2970.
Email: office@fbcbh.com.