The Betz Farm sale appears to be off the table and with it goes the $6.6 million the county had hoped to use from it to help pay for a new animal shelter.
County commissioners Tuesday were united in putting the 350-acre property north of Turkey Oak Drive back on the market after the buyer asked for another extension, pushing the closing date out further.
Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, had already asked for prior extensions while he sought financial backing for the property in which he had hoped to develop residential homes.
The board didn’t vote on it because it wasn’t formally on the agenda. But they agreed in consensus that this latest extension was too much. And the latest closing date deadline was June 7.
“At this point, I think we’ve done everything we can to accommodate him,” Commissioner Rebecca Bays said.
She doesn’t believe this will jeopardize plans to build a new shelter. Whether the property sells now or a year from now, the money will eventually be there.
“We have to have a new animal shelter,” she said. “We really do.”
Commissioners in May 2022 voted to accept Ashtari’s offer of $6.6 million. Since then, he has requested more than one extension, mainly because he lost the backing of a home builder due to the economy.
Even so, commissioners were hoping Ashtari could “get this project across the finish line,” as Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said.
Schlabach has been a major booster for building a new $9 million animal shelter.
Realtor Kevin Cunningham told County Administrator Steve Howard in an email that Ashtari needed to extend the June 7 closing date to address issues with the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Cunningham said Ashtari would come back before the commissioners “if circumstances beyond his control lead to a request for additional time to close on the Betz Farm property.”
“I believe the commissioners and staff are aware of Mr. Ashtari's background as an experienced Florida drainage and site plan engineer and the challenges of developing 'flood plain' property like Betz Farm,” Cunningham said.
Bays said Ashtari will still have the opportunity to again bid on the property once it is relisted.
Tuesday’s action was not a surprise.
She is confident the property will sell and the animal shelter will become a reality.
“We’ll get there,” she said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.