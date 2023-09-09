The Betz Farm property is back on the front burner and on Tuesday’s County Commission agenda.
With the busted property sale in the rear-view mirror, commissioners will entertain two offers: one from Ryan Homes for $7 million and another from Orlando businessman James Gissy for $5.5 million.
As of Oct. 19, 2020, the 350-acre property is appraised at $5.3 million.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Commissioners in May 2022 entered into an agreement with Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, to buy the 350-acre, county-owned property at 3406 N. Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River for $6.6 million
That deal fell through and commissioners re-listed the property.
Before his funding fell through, Ashtari planned to turn the vacant site into a single-family home development and that is still considered one of the prime uses for the property.
“Betz Farm is going to sell,” County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said recently. “We have prime property that is not crazy expensive. (But) we have to make sure the person who buys it is a good steward of the land and protects the county and the environment.”
The proceeds of the sale are earmarked for the proposed new animal shelter.
County commissioners in April voted 3-1 to seek bids on a new $9 million animal shelter, which is expected to balloon to over $12 million once associated costs are added in.
The building of a new animal shelter is not contingent on the sale of Betz Farm, according to Schlabach.
The County Commission meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.