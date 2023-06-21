Anyone interested in buying a 50-acre property off Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River, put in an offer.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
Anyone interested in buying a 50-acre property off Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River, put in an offer.
County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to place the land, commonly referred to as the Betz property, back on the market.
A previous deal for $6.6 million fell through when the seller’s request to delay the closing was denied.
The county plans to use the proceeds from the sale for a new animal shelter.
County commissioners in 2017 took ownership of the Betz site as surplus property for eventual sale.
The property was appraised in 2020 at $5.38 million. The land has been sitting undeveloped for years and considered a prime economic development site because of its connection to two major highways – State Road 44 and U.S. 19.
Commissioners in May 2022 entered into an agreement with Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, to buy the 350-acre, county-owned property at 3406 N. Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River for $6.6 million
Since then, Ashtari has asked for and been granted more than one closing date extension.
County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach was sympathetic to Ashtari at first, saying his hands have been tied because he was waiting for an environmental permit from the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
But Commissioner Rebecca Bays said she researched the matter and found Ashtari did not submit his paperwork to SWFWMD in a timely manner. That was confirmed by a District representative who spoke at the meeting.
That bit of news turned the tide of the vote.
Bays said Ashtari is free to resubmit a bid once the property is relisted “if he still wants to move forward.”
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
