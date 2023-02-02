Ruthie Schlabach

 Matthew Beck / Chronicle photo editor

The Betz Farm "sale" will again be in the spotlight Tuesday when county commissioners will be asked to grant the buyer of the property another time extension.

This time, Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, is asking for three months to secure a conceptual permit to prove the land is developable on the county-owned 350-acre parcel north of Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River.

Rebecca Bays

