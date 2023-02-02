The Betz Farm "sale" will again be in the spotlight Tuesday when county commissioners will be asked to grant the buyer of the property another time extension.
This time, Hamid Ashtari, a real estate developer at Tampa-based Sweetwater Group, is asking for three months to secure a conceptual permit to prove the land is developable on the county-owned 350-acre parcel north of Turkey Oak Drive in Crystal River.
Ashtari’s last request for time was Jan. 10 and it didn’t go down well with Commissioner Rebecca Bays.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
She said the county has given the buyer enough time to close the sale and would not support more extensions.
As long as he keeps getting extensions without penalties, “there’s no motivation for him to continue,” she said.
“It’s time to fish or cut bait."
However, the board voted 3-1 (Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was absent) to allow Ashtari to deliver $30,000 in escrow and pushed the new extension three months to April 15, 2023. Ashtari would incur a $10,000 non-refundable penalty each month he doesn’t close on the property.
If commissioners decide to grant the latest request, they would have to reconsider that Jan. 10 motion.
County commissioners want to see this sale proceed because they want to use the $6.6 million to offset costs for a new animal shelter.
County commissioners in December were stunned when a consultant brought back a proposed price tag of $22 million for a new animal shelter. They had previously set a $9 million limit and the consultant is working on a revised plan.
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said last month that Ashtari is a quality developer and wanted to give him more time.
“We are heading into a possible recession, and I would encourage this land being sold at the price it was offered,” Schlabach said.
The commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Citrus County Courthouse, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.