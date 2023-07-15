As you have read in this week’s news, the Citrus County Chronicle will be making some internal changes that will significantly improve the print quality of our newspaper. While this was a difficult decision, the answer was clear that our aging equipment has not been able to produce the print quality we know our readers and advertisers deserve.
For quite some time now, improvements to our press and other equipment have been nearly impossible due to the age of the equipment. Most of the manufacturers are no longer in business and cannot provide repair services. The result has been a diminishing quality of printing that is no longer acceptable. Sadly, this change caused the displacement of a few jobs. I’m so pleased to say that most of these employees have already been redeployed to internal and external jobs. We recognize the impact this decision has made on affected employees and I want to assure you we are committed to supporting them during this transition.
Beginning Tuesday, July 18, in addition to improvements in the print quality of the Chronicle, we have recently taken some time to redesign the newspaper. I hinted about this change a few weeks ago in my column because I realize some people really don’t enjoy change. My hope is you’ll give these new improvements a few days to get accustomed to them.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In the redesigned Chronicle, you can expect to find a variety of compelling features each day that reflect the diverse interests and concerns of our readership. We are committed to continuing to highlight the achievements and milestones of local residents, shining a spotlight on unsung heroes, and providing a platform for voices that are often overlooked.
You’ll find a new wellness feature section on Wednesdays called “Well Being” and a new feature page on Tuesday focused on travel. Of course, we will continue the important features we’ve always published such as education, food, entertainment, religion, veterans, business, homes, and commentary. I know you’re wondering and yes we will continue to have all the great puzzles we publish and yes we will still have your favorite comic strips. Another question I’ve heard is regarding delivery. Our delivery time should not change from what you currently receive. Each carrier route is different and is dependent on how far your home is from our Meadowcrest facility, but you should not experience a delivery time change.
These new improvements will provide a better flow of news and will provide a daily feature section that is completely devoted to local content. We know our readers expect and deserve local news. The rest of the country’s news can be found on your news channel of choice, but Citrus County local content isn’t easy to find anywhere else other than in the pages of the Chronicle and on our website.
Our first order of business was to reimagine the visual aesthetics of the paper. With a modern and dynamic design, the new Chronicle has a fresh and inviting appeal. Vibrant colors, engaging layouts, and captivating imagery now grace our pages, enhancing your reading experience.
But aesthetics alone are not enough. We firmly believe that the soul of community journalism lies in the stories it tells. To this end, our team of passionate and skilled journalists are committed to delivering the important news of Citrus County every day.
As you already know, the Chronicle is not confined solely to its print edition. Our digital site brings you all our daily headlines as well as a deeper dive into stories and photos, as well as the opportunity to find previous stories on a particularly important issue.
As we embark on this exciting chapter, we invite you to be an active participant in shaping the future of community journalism in Citrus County. Share your stories, voice your concerns, and celebrate the accomplishments of your friends and neighbors. Together, we can forge a stronger, more connected community, where the power of journalism amplifies the voices that truly matter.
This Tuesday we truly hope you enjoy the redesigned Citrus County Chronicle and we thank you for spending a part of your day with us.
Trina Murphy is the publisher of the Chronicle.