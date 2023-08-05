A 250-pound black bear was spotted in a tree Friday night in Beverly Hills. The bear climbed up the tree near a home on South Tyler Street. Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies tried to coax the bear out of the tree but it wanted nothing to do with humans and remains on the loose.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has some good advice for residents when they see a bear in the neighborhood.
“The most important thing people can do to help these bears is to leave them alone,” said the FWC’s Bear Management Program Coordinator, Mike Orlando. “Give them plenty of space and let them move along on their own.” Black bears are generally not aggressive but, like any wild animal, if they feel threatened, they can become defensive. Dogs have been involved in over half of the incidents of people getting injured by bears in Florida. When walking dogs, keep them close to you – preferably on a non-retractable leash – and be aware of your surroundings, which is good practice for preventing conflicts with both bears and other wildlife. Before letting your dog out at night, flip lights on and off and bang on the door to give bears and other wildlife a chance to leave the area.
As bears become more active this time of year, they cross more roadways. For your own safety and to avoid hitting bears and other wildlife, remember to slow down when driving, particularly on rural highways at dawn or dusk. Watch for road signs identifying bear crossing areas. Each year in Florida, an average of 250 bears are killed after being hit by vehicles.
If you have bears in your area, follow these additional BearWise® Basics to help prevent conflicts with bears:
1: Never feed or approach bears
Feeding bears can make them lose their natural fear of people.
It is illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract bears and cause conflicts.
Getting close to a wild animal is dangerous.
2: Secure food and garbage
Store garbage in a sturdy shed or garage and then put it out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.
If not stored in a secured building, modify your existing garbage can to make it more bear-resistant or use a bear-resistant container.
Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters.
Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing.
Pick ripe fruit from trees and bushes and remove fallen fruit from the ground.
3: Remove or secure bird and wildlife feeders
If wildlife feeders are left up, only put enough food out for wildlife to finish eating before dark and make feeders bear-resistant.
4: Never leave pet food outdoors
If feeding pets outdoors, only put food outside for short time periods and bring in leftover food and dishes after each feeding.
5: Clean and store grills
Clean and degrease grills and smokers after each use.
If mobile, store them in a secure shed or garage.
6: Alert neighbors to bear activity
If you see a bear, let your neighbors know.
Share tips on how to avoid conflicts with bears.
Encourage your homeowner’s association or local government to institute bylaws or ordinances to require trash b