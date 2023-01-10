County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said Citrus County could face a traffic nightmare during a hurricane evacuation.
There’s only one east-west highway to Interstate 75. Folks from southern counties would evacuate via the Suncoast Parkway and create massive backups where it currently dead-ends at State Road 44.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
In effect, Citrus County becomes a cul-de-sac, Bays said.
Bays, at Tuesday’s commission meeting, asked her colleagues to include as part of the county’s legislative priorities, funding requests for the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to do a traffic study.
The study would identify the number of vehicles currently exiting and accessing the parkway from State Road 44 and where they are coming from.
It would include data on how many people are getting off congested I-75 and driving through Citrus County to reach safety.
A second legislative request would be to locate or build a multi-purpose shelter somewhere in Citrus County to house evacuees who find themselves stuck here “with no place for them to go” and must ride out a hurricane.
Bays said that concern was voiced by Ernesto “Tito” Rubio, Citrus County’s chief public health officer.
The board voted 4-0 to approve Bays’ requests, along with others previously identified on the priority list. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard was on vacation and not present.
The answers gleaned from the traffic study would help Citrus County prioritize its transportation network going forward, Bays said.
The priority list will be sent to Sen. Blaise Ingoglia and Rep. Ralph Massullo in hopes they will push for funding.
Other initiatives will include supporting these priorities:
• Phase two construction (including taxiway completion and a new hangar) of the Inverness Airport Business-Industrial Park.
• Building a $8.3 multi-purpose trail on Halls River Road.
• A $4.9 million project to bring reclaimed water to the Sugarmill Woods and Southern Woods golf courses.
• Initiative funding for septic-to-sewer projects.
• Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) aquatic plant control program.
• State aid to public libraries.
• State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) and the Sadowski Act.
• A broadband grant award from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
• Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization transportation initiatives (in addition to the traffic study and multi-purpose shelter).
• Partner projects with the cities of Crystal River and Inverness and the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.