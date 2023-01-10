County Commissioner Rebecca Bays said Citrus County could face a traffic nightmare during a hurricane evacuation.

There’s only one east-west highway to Interstate 75. Folks from southern counties would evacuate via the Suncoast Parkway and create massive backups where it currently dead-ends at State Road 44.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.