Newly elected county commissioners Rebecca Bays and Diana Finegan will be sworn-in during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Republican Bays replaces Scott Carnahan’s District 4 seat while Republican Finegan takes over Ron Kitchen Jr.’s District 2 post.

Rebecca Bays

Bays

Diana Finegan

Finegan

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.