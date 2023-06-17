There’s barbecue and then there’s a barbecue fundraiser for injured Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andy Lahera.

The difference is that the latter raised more than $45,000 in barbecue sales from 441 people Saturday. Several local businesses and hundreds of volunteers contributed to the fundraiser for the family of Lahera, who still remains unconscious after being struck on County Road 491 nearly a month ago after directing traffic following the Lecanto High School graduation.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.