There’s barbecue and then there’s a barbecue fundraiser for injured Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andy Lahera.
The difference is that the latter raised more than $45,000 in barbecue sales from 441 people Saturday. Several local businesses and hundreds of volunteers contributed to the fundraiser for the family of Lahera, who still remains unconscious after being struck on County Road 491 nearly a month ago after directing traffic following the Lecanto High School graduation.
The event, hosted by M&B Dairy in Lecanto, also received $18,000 from Cajun Jimmy's Seafood Seller & Café in Crystal River to help buy the necessary supplies so all of the revenues from the event could go to the Lahera family.
The event took orders for 7,000 pounds of barbecue meat and customers picked up their orders Saturday, beginning at noon.
The event also collected an additional $20,000 in donations.
Even the lemonade stand by the driveway leading to the barbecue pickup station was no ordinary lemonade stand. Selling lemonade drinks and a few other beverages to raise money for the hospitalized deputy collected $1,605 during the single day.
Lindsay Tozer, with the Citrus County Clerk of the Circuit Court, said that work began on the fundraiser the day after Lahera was struck by a car.
She said that School Board member Joe Faherty telephoned her and said that he and Leon McClellan, of M&B Dairy, were doing a fundraiser and needed her help.
So Tozer created flyers and a Facebook site and started taking barbecue orders.
“And we were rock’ in and roll’ in after that,” she said. “Orders were coming in immediately, also donations from small businesses that wanted to help …”
When the orders finished, the volunteers had sold 275 briskets, 200 pork roast butts, and 375 slabs of ribs. All told, 3.5 tons of meat.
“I always want to try and help the community whenever I can,” Leon McClellan said.
McClellan and his employees, who also donated their time, smoked meat for three days on five commercial smokers.
Tozer several years ago was involved in a car accident. Her father suffered a traumatic head injury during a bicycle accident.
“I know what it’s like to be on both sides of an accident,” she said.
She said she felt compelled to help because she remembers the words of the late Phil Royal, who died about seven years ago as the result of a seizure while running in a charitable fundraising event. Royal was a candidate for county sheriff at the time.
“Do the right thing for the right reason until the day you die,” Tozer remembered Royale saying.
One of the customers was Joana Bartell.
“It’s the least we can do to give back to the community and I mean that from my heart,” she said, buying enough barbecue for three families and leaving a donation on top of it.
Roy Cunningham bought $85 worth of brisket, but handed a volunteer $200 toward the event.
“We’re paying it forward,” he said of his donation.
Some of the local businesses which donated toward the fundraiser were:
Citrus County Education Foundation
Citrus County Chamber of Commerce
State Farm, Ryan Lampasona
Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill
Mariana’s The Stinky Rose
Les Wade Interior Pool Services
Diamond Ridge Health and Rehab
Josh Hicks, $2,500 donation
Bruce Kaufman Construction
Cleveland Catering Services
Beef O’ Brady in Crystal River
Midstate Glass of Citrus County