After graduating from King’s County Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, New York, Barbara Fallon worked as a registered nurse in Kings County Hospital.
She also worked for the Visiting Nurse Association and as a private nurse, as well.
When she moved to Inverness in 1974, she continued putting her nursing skills to use by serving as a Lamaze childbirth instructor for many years.
Upon Barbara Fallon's death Oct. 25, 2022, the family created the Barbara Fallon Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund that will provide scholarship to individuals who want to pursue a nursing career.
You can donate to the Barbara Fallon Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund by:
• Visiting the Citrus County Education Foundation website at www.citruseducation.org, or;
• Mailing checks to: Citrus County Education Foundation, PO Box 2004, Inverness, FL 34451. Make checks payable to CCEF, and in the memo line write "Barbara Fallon Scholarship.”
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
