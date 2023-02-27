Week flashlight batteries landed a Georgia man in the Citrus County jail and facing drug charges.
According to the Feb. 20 arrest record of Michael Edward Johnson, 59, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy joined a 1 a.m. traffic-stop already in progress at County Road 491 and William Tell lane.
The original deputy who stopped Johnson reported that the 2014 Acura that Johnson was driving did not have visible license plate lights and that the Acura’s night-time running lights were “very dim.”
The arresting deputy reported that when he spoke with Johnson that Johnson explained that he knew his running lights were dim. According to records, he said that he places flashlights inside the break light housing and that he uses a flashlight to illuminate the license plate.
According to records, while the deputy was talking with Johnson, the deputy who originally stopped the driver, retrieved his K-9 partner Marino to sniff the vehicle.
According to records, the dog signaled for narcotics in the car.
The second deputy on the scene reported that once he got Johnson out of the car, Johnson volunteered that there was Methamphetamine in the care and that it was in a baggy behind the driver’s seat, according to records.
The deputy reporting finding a crystal-like substance in a baggy behind the driver’s seat.
According to records, the deputy arrested Johnson and questioned him again about the drugs and recorded Johnson’s replies, which matched what he had told the deputy previously. Johnson was with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was $2,000.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.