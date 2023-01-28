Florida Legislature

Florida Rep. Spencer Roach, rear, makes a point during an Early Learning and Elementary Education Subcommittee hearing in January 2022. Rep. Roach, R-North Fort Myers, has had a rough stretch. First, Hurricane Ian destroyed his home in September. Then, as he traveled to Tallahassee for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration, he needed an emergency appendectomy. During a meeting last week of the House Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery last week, Roach called the experiences and the assistance he has received humbling, adding, “To all those who are rooting for my demise, I'm sorry to disappoint you also, I made it back here.”

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

TALLAHASSEE — Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, has had a rough stretch.

First, Hurricane Ian destroyed his home in September. Then, as he traveled to Tallahassee for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration, he needed an emergency appendectomy.

