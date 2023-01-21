Secretary-of-State-Appointment

Secretary of State Cord Byrd said he anticipates more changes to election procedures will come during this year’s legislative session, despite rolling out a top-10 list for why the state — once ridiculed for voting snafus — has become a “gold standard.” 

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s elections chief rolled out a top-10 list Wednesday for why the state — once ridiculed for voting snafus — has become a “gold standard.”

But while he touted such things as “paper ballots,” “vote-by-mail safeguards,” “expanded days of canvassing,” “election results reporting” and “recount procedures,” Secretary of State Cord Byrd said he anticipates more changes to election procedures will come during this year’s legislative session.

