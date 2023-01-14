TALLAHASSEE — As he revs up his 2024 re-election campaign, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott offered praise for how U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy received the gavel last week — and continued his criticism of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Appearing Monday on “The Brian Rust Show,” a Bay County radio program, Scott contrasted the speaker vote in the House with his unsuccessful bid in November to become the top Senate Republican. GOP senators voted 37-10 for McConnell to continue as minority leader.
“That’s what happens when you have a secret ballot and you rush the vote in 24 hours,” Scott said of the Senate vote.
A day later while appearing on South Florida’s WIOD radio, Scott described McCarthy’s elevation to speaker, which came on the 15th ballot after four days of voting, as “very positive.”
“I think the fight they had in the House over a leader, over a speaker, is going to be good because we’re going to start doing some things that Republicans around this country care about,” Scott said.
Scott and McConnell butted heads for months as Scott eyed the leadership post and headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle.
Scott said he challenged McConnell, now in his ninth term as the Senate GOP leader, for failing to provide the party with a clear agenda.
Scott offered a ”12 Point Plan to Rescue America,” but Democrats used that to help reframe the mid-term elections as being about ideology rather than a referendum on President Joe Biden. The GOP did not capture control of the Senate, and Republicans narrowly won the House — after expectations of a red wave.
Scott’s proposal, in part, called for all Americans to pay some amount of income taxes and for all federal legislation to face a sunset every five years, which Democrats described as a GOP effort to end Social Security and Medicare. McConnell also rejected Scott’s plan.
Scott, who has started holding “Make Washington Work’ roundtables across Florida, has told supporters he will run for re-election next year.
Pointing fingers
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized as a “political stunt” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ activation of the Florida National Guard in response to an increase in Cuban and Haitian migrants arriving in the Florida Keys.
Asked Wednesday about a DeSantis executive order blaming the Biden administration for an “alarming influx of migrants,” Jean-Pierre said DeSantis is “creating a problem” and “making a mockery of a problem the president is trying to fix.”
“We have seen Gov. DeSantis do political stunts. That is how he perceives to fix this issue from Florida,” Jean-Pierre replied.
“We’re talking about people who are coming from countries who are dealing with political strife, who are dealing with issues where they’re trying to find asylum. And he treats them like pawns,” Jean-Pierre continued. “So, we have called that out, over and over again. And we will continue to do that.”
DeSantis’ order primarily authorized state Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to coordinate a response with local, state and federal agencies and directed law-enforcement and other state agencies to provide assistance to local governments.
DeSantis opened the order by declaring the actions are needed “to protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis.”
A news release accompanying the executive order called Biden’s immigration policies “lawless.”
Santa Claus, beware
DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024, took aim Tuesday at Chinese-made toys and the “hostile” communist nation’s ownership of land in Florida.
During an appearance in Bonita Springs, DeSantis said he wanted to give toys to his children to reward them for their behavior during the Jan. 3 inauguration. But he said cheaper-priced items were, well, “cheap.”
“The thing is, they get all these toys --- and this wasn't true. I don't think, when I was a kid --- all this stuff is made in China and a lot of it breaks. It's cheap stuff,” DeSantis said. “And I'm just thinking to myself, like, OK, you get it from China because it's cheaper to pay. But if it doesn't even last a week, then what difference does it make? … Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys, because let's … just make it here, make it honestly, anywhere, but not China."
Later, DeSantis voiced some support for an effort by Senate Agriculture Chairman Jay Collins, R-Tampa, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and a group of state House members to restrict foreign ownership of agricultural lands and land around military bases. DeSantis focused on ownership by “hostile” nations.
“If you look at the Chinese Communist Party, they've been very active throughout the Western Hemisphere, in gobbling up land and investing in different things. And, you know, when they have interests that are opposed to ours and you see how they wielded their authority, and especially with President Xi (Jinping), who's taken a much more Marxist-Leninist turn since he's been ruling China, that is not in the best interests of Florida to have the Chinese Communist Party owning farmland, owning land close to military bases.”
