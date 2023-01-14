Kevin McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with members of the press Wednesday, Jan. 11, before attending a House Republican Steering Committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE — As he revs up his 2024 re-election campaign, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott offered praise for how U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy received the gavel last week — and continued his criticism of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Appearing Monday on “The Brian Rust Show,” a Bay County radio program, Scott contrasted the speaker vote in the House with his unsuccessful bid in November to become the top Senate Republican. GOP senators voted 37-10 for McConnell to continue as minority leader.

