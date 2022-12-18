backroom briefing

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, shown meeting with reporters Thursday, has brushed off talk about more special sessions.

 Jim Turner / News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — With six more weeks of committee meetings before the 2023 legislative session starts in March, rumors are swirling in the Capitol that lawmakers could hold a special session or two.

Abortion. Gun regulations. Reedy Creek. Environmental, social and governance investing standards. Those are just some of the issues drawing discussion.

