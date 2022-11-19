Backroom Briefing

President Donald Trump stands behind gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis on Nov. 3, 2018, at a rally in Pensacola.

 Butch Dill / AP

TALLAHASSEE — With his lopsided re-election victory and former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement, Gov. Ron DeSantis is in a swirl of questions about his and the Republican Party’s future.

“What do you think about Trump’s big announcement and some of the less-than-flattering comments he has made about you?” an audience member asked Tuesday during an event in Fort Walton Beach.

