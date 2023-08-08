Back to school basics

Do you know the laws when approaching a stopped school bus?

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

As the Citrus County School District ramps up for a new school year, motorists should be reminded of some basic “back to school” driving lessons of their own.

According to the American Automobile Association-The Auto Group, AAA, 2.8 million Florida school students will be returning to school in the coming days with public schools in Citrus County starting back to class tomorrow, Aug. 10.

