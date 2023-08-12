Douglas Baber will mark his first appearance as Crystal River’s city manager this Monday, Aug. 14, when the council convenes for both its Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) meeting, which will be followed by its regular meeting.
The CRA meeting starts at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, 123 U.S. 19.
Among the items on the agenda, which will be presented by City Attorney Robert W. Batsel Jr., will be discussion and a motion to select a candidate to fill on an interim basis Council Seat No. 3, which was left vacant by the June 7 death of longtime councilor Patrick Fitzpatrick.
Other matters scheduled to come before city councilors include a motion to approve/adopt:
An interlocal agreement with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services from Oct. 1, 2023-Sept. 30, 2024, at a cost of $1,329,006
An agreement with the CCSO for school traffic control for Fiscal Year 2023-24, in the amount of $23,158.15
Resolution No. 23-R-26, for the purchase of a 2023 Honda Pioneer 1000 Utility Terrain Vehicle from Love Motorsports, in the amount of $23,456.98
Resolution No. 23-R-27, to purchase an Amkus Hydraulic Rescue System from Emergency Vehicle Repair Inc. in the amount of $36,660.10
A Management Control Agreement for the Crystal River Fire Department to receive two Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) software licenses from the CCSO.
There also will be a presentation on:
Breastfeeding Support Month proclamation
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Audit Presentation
CRA summary
Over the past several years, the city has discussed various ways in which it might upgrade and enhance the current “public parking” lot that is located south of U.S. 19, west of North Citrus Avenue, and east of Northwest First Avenue. This facility is not paved and contains 34 vehicular parking spaces. Access for these vehicles is provided along Northwest First Avenue.
Currently, the parking area primarily serves businesses that front onto North Citrus Avenue, the City’s main street. These businesses include St. Johns Tavern, KC Wine and Koffee Bar, Explorida, and Amy’s on the Avenue, etc. In addition, a wide sidewalk traverses the lot, connecting the city’s main street (North Citrus Avenue) with both its current and future River Walk.
The new parking facility is a significant improvement upon the existing lot. It will be paved. It will contain entrances off of both U.S. 19 and Northwest First Avenue. Most importantly, as part of the construction the pedestrian trail that connects the Riverwalk with our city’s main street will be significantly upgraded. In fact, it will be lined with large canopy trees, benches, and other items of interest to pedestrians.
Given that three businesses and one residential building currently address Northwest First Avenue, the city intends to infuse the recommendations in its Civic Master Plan regarding on-street parking. The thoroughfare will include five “vehicular” parking spaces and four “golf cart” spaces as part of the overall improvements.