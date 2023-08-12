Douglas Baber will mark his first appearance as Crystal River’s city manager this Monday, Aug. 14, when the council convenes for both its Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) meeting, which will be followed by its regular meeting.

The CRA meeting starts at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., at City Hall, 123 U.S. 19.

