230715-CC-Stoney Point-bottlebrush plants

Art Jones shows a flowering bottlebrush plant, one of thousands that line the shoreline, having built a root system into the seawall made of geobags filled with a combination of dirt and sand. Bottlebrush plants are a good source, as these enjoy having "wet feet."

 STEVE STEINER/CHRONICLE
230715-CC-Stoney Point-lagoon

At one point, this lagoon was filled with cattails. For the past three years, Art Jones, who owns the property the lagoon is situated in, would go in at low tide and remove the cattails. Nowadays, manatees feast on the cattail shoots.

Eleven years ago, 1196 N. Stoney Point was overgrown. Trees along the shoreline were collapsing because soil was washing away into the water, leaving the trees with nothing to anchor the roots. A lagoon was infested with cattails. Algae washed along the property.

Today it is hard to conceive what that all looked like, especially the lagoon, which holds a tender spot in Art Jones’s heart. He’s the man who practically one-handed has turned the four-acre property into the natural habitat it now is.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

230715-CC-Stoney Point-bottlebrush plants

Art Jones shows a flowering bottlebrush plant, one of thousands that line the shoreline, having built a root system into the seawall made of geobags filled with a combination of dirt and sand. Bottlebrush plants are a good source, as these enjoy having “wet feet.”
230715-CC-Stoney Point-seawall

Erosion was a serious problem, so much that Art Jones spent the past 11 years building a natural seawall that now stretches approximately 1,800 feet around his Stoney Point property. The seawall is composed of Envirolock bags that weigh approximately 100 pounds apiece and are stacked four to five bags high, making the seawall about 5 to 6 feet high. The bags are composed of dirt and sand, allowing vegetation to form a root system to lock the bags in place.
230715-CC-Stoney Point-cedar tree

Cedar trees dot the four acres at 1196 North Stoney Point, which its current owner hopes will be sold to someone who – or some entity that – will keep the property in its natural environment. Some of the cedar trees on the property are believed to be as old as at least 200 years.
230715-CC-Stoney Point-inlet

This inlet is on one side of the property, while on another side is a canal.
230715-CC-Stoney Point-island

The property at 1196 N. Stoney Point is made up of the mainland, a peninsula and some islands. Depending upon which map is used, this island might or might not be part of the property. At one time it contained a tree that was later felled by a hurricane, according to Art Jones, the owner of the property.
230715-CC-Stoney Point-boardwalk

This makeshift boardwalk is a shortcut to the peninsula. Other similar boardwalks link to the islands that are part of the property.

You can contact Steve Steiner at steven.steiner@chronicleonline.com.