Citrus Countians will be joining more than 393,000 drivers this Independence Day holiday heading out on the road for long getaways.

And for the 25th consecutive year, the AAA Auto Club Group will offer its Tow to Go program, a free service to help motorists who’ve either had one too many drinks or whose vehicle breaks down.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags