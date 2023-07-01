Citrus Countians will be joining more than 393,000 drivers this Independence Day holiday heading out on the road for long getaways.
And for the 25th consecutive year, the AAA Auto Club Group will offer its Tow to Go program, a free service to help motorists who’ve either had one too many drinks or whose vehicle breaks down.
When called upon, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.
The service is available from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5
The free confidential rides are available to AAA members and non-members.
“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”
To use the service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246
The Auto Club offers these tips to prevent car problems:
• Check your tires: At minimum, AAA recommends checking your tires once a month and before taking a long trip.
• Check your battery: The average car battery life is typically 3-5 years. If your engine is slow to start and/or your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life.
• Listen to and feel the brakes: If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, take your vehicle to an auto repair shop for a brake inspection.
• Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner. Rubber wiper blades naturally deteriorate over time.
• Top off engine oil and other fluids – Check that engine oil, coolant and brake, transmission and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation.
• Replenish emergency kit supplies – AAA recommends keeping a well-stocked emergency kit in your vehicle.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.