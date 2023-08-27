It was good news at the Aug. 14 Crystal River City Council regular meeting. According to the independent auditor’s report compiled by Bradenton-based Mauldin & Jenkins (M&J) CPAs & Advisors, the city was issued a “clean opinion” on its unmodified audit report for the previous fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022.
A “clean opinion” is the highest form of assurance the firm can render” stated Wade Sansbury, CPA, in the report titled “Auditor’s Discussion and Analysis Financial and Compliance Audit Summary September 30, 2022.”
In the report distributed at that regular meeting, M&J stated the city presented no difficulties related to the performance of the audit. There also were no uncorrected misstatements, meaning there were no passed adjustments, nor were there any disagreements with the city over the application of significant disclosures.
There were, however, several adjustments proposed to various funds of the city, the details of which proposed adjustments were provided to the city’s management and all were discussed with management and recorded. Otherwise, there were no significant issues discussed relating to business conditions, plans or strategies that may have affected the risk and possibility of material misstatement on financial statements.
While M&J did give the city what essentially is a “clean bill of health,” it did note certain weaknesses, primarily in accounts payable. It found that the city needed to install controls to ensure all transactions are recorded with generally accepted accounting principles, of which these were not. Specifically, invoices for FY 2022 were not recorded in accounts payable as of year’s end.
The amount was understated by $520,929, and no corresponding entry was recorded within Crystal River’s funds to correct, which was required. As a result, the recommendation is that the city review invoices at the end of the year to ensure funds register the proper cutoff date, which M&J deemed a more efficient approach.
IN REAL NUMBERS
Total assets
Total assets came to $70,501,087 and included:
• Cash and cash equivalents
• Accounts receivables (net)
• Due from other governments
• Restricted assets, cash and cash equivalents
• Capital assets (non-depreciable)
To that was added $1,048,953 from the following deferred outflows of resources (pensions, OPEB and charge on refunding) for a grand total of $71,550,040.
Liabilities
Liabilities incurred came to a total of $12,778,211 and included:
• Accrued interest payable
• Customer service payable
• Noncurrent liabilities (due within one year)
• Noncurrent liabilities (due in more than one year)
To that was added $170,163 in deferred inflows of resources (pension and OPEB) for a grand total of $12,948,374.
The total net position as of Sept. 30, 2022 came to $58,601,666, which makes up Crystal River’s General Fund.
General Fund Revenue
There are eight sources that make up the General Fund Revenue. There are:
• Intergovernmental revenue
The majority of general fund revenue sources, 74 percent, was derived from property taxes. Second largest source, 8 percent, was from franchise fees, with 6 percent coming from licenses and permits, as well as from franchise fees. (Franchise fees are generally understood to be an agreement that grants a utility the right to use rights-of-way such as telephone poles and wires. That fee is then passed on to all customers receiving service from that utility, and appear separately on the bill.)
About Mauldin & Jenkins
Mauldin & Jenkins is an independent outside agency and not connected to the city in any other capacity. It conducted its audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America and the standards applicable to finance audits contained in “Government Auditing Standards by the Comptroller General of the United States.”
The latter requires auditors to issue a report on its consideration of internal control over financial reporting and tests of compliance with certain provisions of laws, regulations, contracts and grant agreements and other matters.