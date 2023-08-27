It was good news at the Aug. 14 Crystal River City Council regular meeting. According to the independent auditor’s report compiled by Bradenton-based Mauldin & Jenkins (M&J) CPAs & Advisors, the city was issued a “clean opinion” on its unmodified audit report for the previous fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022.

A “clean opinion” is the highest form of assurance the firm can render” stated Wade Sansbury, CPA, in the report titled “Auditor’s Discussion and Analysis Financial and Compliance Audit Summary September 30, 2022.”

