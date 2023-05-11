Inverness attorney Bill Grant has issued cease-and-desist orders to 11 individuals for “false and defamatory” statements made toward County Commissioner Diana Finegan.
And he said four more are going out.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 5:47 pm
“You are warned not to continue to repeat or perpetuate continued acts of bad or criminal conduct by Diana Finegan,” Grant wrote to each person.
He is asking the recipients to write a retraction or face the possibility of court action.
Grant said Finegan hired him with her own money to issue the cease-and-desist orders.
Her reputation and character has been damaged by false comments made publicly and published to third parties, Grant said.
Grant announced his actions during Thursday’s commission meeting.
A few of the individuals who got the letter made their displeasure known.
Resident Sabrina Watson was one of them. She has been a frequent critic of Finegan during Citrus County Commission meetings.
“I am a woman of integrity,” she told the board “I speak truths and I cannot be silenced.”
Most of the comments revolve around Finegan’s request to vacate part of the road in front of her home, a request that is routinely made by citizens. She is asking for a new turnaround to stop drivers from going on her property.
The letter recipients, he said, have made false accusations that she promised surrounding neighbors certain improvements.
Some accused her of violating her oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution and the Florida Constitution.
“Diana Finegan has broken no law and that’s the truth,” Grant said.
Finegan did not reference the action during the meeting.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said he is all for a healthy discussion of issues but there is a line that cannot be crossed.
“Respectful disagreement is fine,” he said. “But if there are slanderous comments being made, then they can and should be punished.”
Grant told the Chronicle the retractions can be made in any form - they can be sent to the newspaper, to Finegan or himself.
If they refuse to retract, he said it will be up to Finegan if she wants to take matters to the next level.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
