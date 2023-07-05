"Oh, put me in, Coach. I'm ready to play today; Put me in, Coach. I'm ready to play today; Look at me, I can be centerfield." (John Fogerty, "Centerfield")

' ... at the old (people) ballgame!'-THIS is how you pitch!

During warmups, John Felici shows how a softball should be pitched. 

It's almost 9:30 a.m. on a Monday at the softball field in the park on Roosevelt Boulevard, located off Roosevelt Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Only a few men and women are present, and they wonder aloud whether enough people will show up to form two teams.

' ... at the old (people) ballgame!'-Caught it!

Roy Herndon catches a softball during warmups. Herndon is one of the younger players, being only 67 years old.
' ... at the old (people) ballgame!'-Larry Colucci

The look on Larry Colucci's face seems to say, "Come to papa you beautiful baby, you!" a second later he smacked the ball into the outfield.
' ... at the old (people) ballgame!'-group photo

Time for a group photo before splitting into two teams and playing softball.
' ... at the old (people) ballgame!'-Bill Collins

At age 89, Bill Collins, seen limbering up, is one of the oldest still playing softball. He's been playing the past 22 years.
' ... at the old (people) ballgame!'-cheerleader

Lucy Jean comes prepared to root on the ballplayers, waving pom-poms she got one time when she attended a Tampa Bay Rays game.