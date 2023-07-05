"Oh, put me in, Coach. I'm ready to play today; Put me in, Coach. I'm ready to play today; Look at me, I can be centerfield." (John Fogerty, "Centerfield")
It's almost 9:30 a.m. on a Monday at the softball field in the park on Roosevelt Boulevard, located off Roosevelt Boulevard in Beverly Hills. Only a few men and women are present, and they wonder aloud whether enough people will show up to form two teams.
"We usually get about 18-20 people, but on a day like this, you don't know what you're going to get," said Wally Rossell.
Their doubts are understandable. It's the rainy season, and the sky above is a mix of clouds and sunshine, mostly clouds, with some of those clouds starting to darken. The game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and the few people present are growing glum as the sky becomes gloomier.
Then, as if on cue, the sun breaks through, the grey clouds seem to thin out, and car after car starts arriving. Within minutes, the men and a few women present start limbering up and tossing softballs back and forth. One person stands at the pitcher's mound, trying to perfect their delivery.
"The last 10 minutes, they show up like crazy," Rossell says, smiling broadly. There will be a game after all.
An ordinary day of softball? Definitely not. What makes this particular day and game unique is that it consists of senior citizens, with some of them in their 80s and one in his 90s. There are a few "ringers," people under the age of 55, and some "whippersnappers" still wet behind the ears, in their 60s and 70s, but apart from that, they are all older individuals. (Full disclosure: I am 72, and those present were trying to convince me to play that day. Thank goodness for bad knees!)
One of the "young'uns" is George Livermore, 68.
"I grew up here, class of '73," he said. Livermore recently returned to Citrus County, moving back from Long Island, N.Y., where he had a career in law enforcement. "It's good exercise."
He's an avid softball player who also participates in another league that plays on Mondays and Fridays. At one time, he said, the Monday-Friday league had seven teams. Infirmities, deaths, and a change in neighborhoods, as younger people with children move in, have led to fewer teams, according to Livermore.
There may be another factor.
"This one is less competitive," he said. It shows as those present joke with one another in good-natured fun.
"Hey, Bill, I hear you're going to be pitching for both teams," calls out a voice in the crowd.
"I don't think so," says Bill Collins, 89. "I don't think I can." Collins has been playing since he was 67 years old, but age has taken its toll. "I bat, but I don't run."
Quite a few of them don't run if they get a hit. A younger person does it for them.
There are a few modifications to the version these old-timers play, taking into account their age, such as considering a foul ball an automatic end to an at-bat.
No matter. Once again, the "Boys (and some Gals) of Summer" get ready to relive their youth as the cry goes out, "Play ball!"
About the league
The league had its start in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to Bucky Palmer.
"It was started by a man called Papa Joe," said Palmer. "He started getting people together."
One of those people was Ed Newlands, who Palmer said played a key role in organizing the league, especially in determining the minimum age to join, which is 55.