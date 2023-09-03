The current disaster in Crystal River brings back memories of the No Name Storm, also called the Storm of the Century, that occurred Friday March 12, 1993. The storm was not a named hurricane because it occurred in the early spring. At the time, I was Crystal River Police Chief and shortly after acting City Manager.

The No Name Storm differed from Idalia — or for that matter most other named storms — because there was no warning. The storm was brewing in the Gulf and meteorologists were watching it but it was not believed to be anything serious since we were not in the hurricane season. At the time weather predictions were not what they are today.

