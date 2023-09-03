The current disaster in Crystal River brings back memories of the No Name Storm, also called the Storm of the Century, that occurred Friday March 12, 1993. The storm was not a named hurricane because it occurred in the early spring. At the time, I was Crystal River Police Chief and shortly after acting City Manager.
The No Name Storm differed from Idalia — or for that matter most other named storms — because there was no warning. The storm was brewing in the Gulf and meteorologists were watching it but it was not believed to be anything serious since we were not in the hurricane season. At the time weather predictions were not what they are today.
I was called around 3 a.m. regarding a tornado that went across Fort Island Trail and the end of 19th street. We were having some rain, but nothing serious. I met with the city fire chief and my officers and headed back home after ensuring there were no injuries.
I received another call around 6:30 a.m. that the water was coming up over some of the roadways. I headed back up and by the time I got there a little after 7, we no longer could get to City Hall. The water quickly covered US 19 and onto the east side of the city. The west side was completely inundated. We were launching boats from the plaza on 44 and 8th Avenue.
We worked closely with the sheriff and other emergency agencies and closed off the city. Interestingly, in a recent Chronicle article a deputy was frustrated by people determined to get back into the city. I can understand his feeling since we had the same challenges with people that either did not believe us or thought they could still get through.
The more things change the more they stay the same.
By around 3 p.m., the water receded in most locations but the east side of the city remained flooded for another day or so due to pockets of water that could not get out.
There are many concerns after a disaster that can be challenging. Homes had to be cleaned out creating much trash. Questionable contractors were sweeping the county like vultures, along with other scam artists. Just as today we had the challenge of finding housing for those in need, utility concerns, safety of roadways, infrastructure repairs and public health issues.
Luckily, the city at that time had its own police, sanitation, and public works departments. The city was cleaned up of trash and debris much quicker than other sections of the county that also received extensive damage. The city police department was able to do intense security of the city along with working with building officials and dealing with potentially crooked contractors.
City Hall had several feet of water in it and had to be completely cleaned out, carpet removed and 4 feet of drywall removed. We basically had to do what many of the citizens were dealing with and we had to still see to our duties. Mold is a serious concern and wet or damp material must be removed as quickly as possible. Records that could be salvaged were dried and cleaned with bleach. Electrical must be checked completely before turning it back on.
With Idalia the citizens had something we did not have, warning. Modern weather predictions may not always be totally correct but they are a lot better than many people give them credit for. When dealing with hurricanes, a slight change in the atmosphere can cause them to move, changing the estimated landing location. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure. In situations like the city just experienced, it is imperative that people respect and comply with warnings. In this case it was reported that 70 or more people were rescued. The state also rescued many people in other areas affected. To be rescued requires people to put their lives on the line to save others.
Communications are critical prior to and after any major storm. There is a need for much information sharing. Knowledge is power and our citizens need information to make sound decisions. Before the storm, obviously information is needed but after it is also critical. Luckily, we still have a local newspaper but a central information exchange would be a great addition to possibly the EOC or even a county-run radio station.
With all the modern electronics and social media, there is no excuse for someone to have to be rescued from a hazardous area after numerous warnings. People need to take responsibility for their actions.
The weeks and months ahead for Crystal River are going to be difficult and challenging. They have a good management team but in this case, all citizens are now part of the team to bring the city back, maybe even better than it was. After the No Name Storm, the city recovered very well and I give credit to the hard work of all city employees who did an amazing job.
Roger Krieger is a former Crystal River Police Chef and City Manager. He is also a member of the Chronicle’s Editorial Board.