Road woes continue

Congestion from road work along U.S. 19 near the intersection of West Fort Island Trail and U.S. 19 is clear Friday morning, June 9. The road-widening project has been delayed for various reasons since the project began years ago.

Ask most Citrus County residents to identify one of their top concerns and you’re likely to hear horror stories about all the pot-holed roads.

Business owners agree and named it one of their top priorities in a newly released Citrus County Chamber of Commerce survey.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Chamber luncheon speaker

Justin Hall is the director of transportation development for the Florida Department of Transportation, District 7. He prepares to address the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Friday, June 10 at The Plantation on Crystal River during the Chamber's monthly luncheon.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.