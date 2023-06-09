Congestion from road work along U.S. 19 near the intersection of West Fort Island Trail and U.S. 19 is clear Friday morning, June 9. The road-widening project has been delayed for various reasons since the project began years ago.
Justin Hall is the director of transportation development for the Florida Department of Transportation, District 7. He prepares to address the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Friday, June 10 at The Plantation on Crystal River during the Chamber's monthly luncheon.
Ask most Citrus County residents to identify one of their top concerns and you’re likely to hear horror stories about all the pot-holed roads.
Business owners agree and named it one of their top priorities in a newly released Citrus County Chamber of Commerce survey.
So the timing was ideal for Justin Hall to be the keynote speaker at Friday’s chamber luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
Hall, director of transportation for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District 6, drove from Tampa to Citrus County to update a packed house on the status of existing and future road projects.
Hall started off with the years-long widening and resurfacing of U.S. 19 from Homosassa to Crystal River. There is an end in sight, he said to applause.
“The project is back on track,” said Hall, referring to some contractor issues from 2021.
• The 7-mile stretch from the Hernando County line to Green Acres Street in Homosassa could wrap up this month. Project cost: $20.1 million.
• The two-mile portion from Green Acres Street to Jump Court is slated to be completed this month as well. Cost: $32.7 million.
• The 4.7-mile stretch from Jump Court to Fort Island Trail should end in early 2024. Cost: $52.6 million.
Hall said the U.S. 41 widening from State Road 44 to State Road 200 is probably the second most-discussed project and the first priority of the Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization.
“It’s a big project with a big cost,” Hall said.
So big that FDOT broke it into six phases.
Hall highlighted future road-improvement projects, including: resurfacing from County Road 486 to west of Lopp Point and widening of State Road 44 to the Withlacoochee Trail Bridge. Construction on both projects is expected to start this summer.
The FDOT will reconstruct State Road 44 to State Road 200 and widen the road to four lanes. State Road 44 to the Withlacoochee Trail Bridge will include bike lanes and sidewalks.
And, just in time for hurricane season, Hall said FDOT has installed cellular communications at all signalized intersections on U.S. 19 in Citrus County to allow for better signal timing during evacuations.
To relieve congestion, the traffic signal timing could be changed at any time to give longer "green time" in the direction of the evacuation.
And no traffic update would be complete without an update on the Suncoast Parkway 2 extension. The toll road is fully funded and construction is in three phases:
• Construction has begun on the stretch from State Road 44 to County Road 486.
• Construction bidding from C.R. 486 to C.R. 495 is anticipated in 2025.
• Construction bidding from C.R. 495 to U.S. 19 is anticipated for 2026.