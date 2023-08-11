Earl graduates

82-year-old Earl McMillan, with a 20-year Army career as a Green Beret, decorated Vietnam War veteran, Purple Heart recipient, CPA and a college professor, received his high school diploma at the 2023 Citrus High School graduation in May. In this photo, Marine veteran Richard Hunt assists McMillan with his cap for a photo.

Of his many accomplishments, Earl McMillan was missing one thing.

Because he quit high school in the 12th grade to join the Army in 1958, he never received a high school diploma.

On Earl McMillan's graduation sash: medals and awards from his 20-year military service as an Army Green Beret, including a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart.
Earl McMillan skydiving while in the Army. “One of the highlights of my life was high-altitude parachuting,” McMillan said. “You jump out of a plane, and at a high altitude with your parachute unopened, you’re going 120 miles per hour or faster."

