When it comes to pain, childbirth ranks as one of the worst.
But recent studies show that as painful as labor pains are, passing kidney stones is worse and not limited to just the one gender. It’s an equal opportunity source that leaves many of its afflicted doubled over in pain and wanting an end to their misery.
Studies include one published in the Journal of Pain Research in which researchers interviewed women who had both given birth and experienced kidney stones. Of the 19 women questioned in the 2017 study, 12 reported their kidney stones were more painful than their childbirth, and three said it was about the same.
Considering the potential debilitating pain brought on by kidney stones, especially during the summer when Citrus County residents spend more time outdoors getting dehydrated, the emergency staff at Bravera Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River are making recommendations as to decreasing the risks of developing kidney stones and the pain that goes along with it.
Kidney stones are small, hard masses that form in the kidneys and are made up minerals such as calcium. The pain comes when they pass down the ureters from the kidneys to the bladder. They vary in size from a grain of sand to a pea. In rare cases they are as large as a golf ball.
In most cases of kidney stones, people pass the stones on their own as nature takes its course. Pain medications are administered, but patients are usually sent on their way. In some cases the stones have to be removed surgically or blasted with high-frequency shock waves to shatter larger stones into tiny passible fragments.
So the best strategy is not to get kidney stones to begin with.
A contributing factor to the formation of kidney stones is often not hydrating enough, said Dr. Roderick Bennett, Bravera’s medical director of emergency services at Seven Rivers.
If you have a family history of kidney stones, you are more likely to develop them. You are also more likely to develop kidney stones again if you’ve had them once, have high blood pressure, diabetes or obesity or if you don’t drink enough liquids, he said in a media release warning of the hazards of kidney stones.
“To diagnose kidney stones, we use the patient’s medical history, a physical exam, and tests which also may show problems that caused a kidney stone to form,” Bennett said. “Treatment usually depends on the size, location and composition of the kidney stones. Patients may be able to prevent kidney stones by drinking enough water, changing the way they eat, or taking medicines.”
Statistically, most of us have a good chance of getting kidney stones.
More than half a million people go to emergency rooms for kidney stone problems annually, according to the National Kidney Foundation. And it is estimated that one in 10 people will have a kidney stone at some time in their lives.
Here are some tips from the National Kidney Foundation that can help prevent kidney stones.
• Drink plenty of fluids when exercising and sweating. Sweat leads to less urine production, allowing stone-causing minerals to settle and bond in the kidneys and urinary tract.
• Eat and drink calcium and oxalate-rich foods together during a meal to make it more likely they will bind to one another in the stomach and intestines before the kidneys begin processing. High levels of oxalate are found in peanuts, rhubarb, spinach, beets, chocolate and sweet potatoes.
• Maintain your calcium intake but cut back on sodium. A diet low in calcium increases your risk of developing kidney stones.
• Eat more fruits and vegetables and less animal-based protein to help decrease urine acidity, which can reduce the chance for stone formation.
Symptoms often include sharp pains in your back, side, lower abdomen, or groin, or blood in your urine. Left untreated, kidney stones can cause serious complications, Bennett said
If kidney stones are not treated, they can cause severe pain; urinary tract infections, including kidney infections; and loss of kidney function.
“Kidney stones can be extremely painful, but we have methods to manage the pain and eliminate the stones,” Bennett said. “Don’t delay care. We can help.”