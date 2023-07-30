Erin Diericx painting

Erin Diericx lives with cerebral palsy but the affliction doesn't inhibit her artistic flair. Above, Diericx, 40, works on a Christmas-themed painting as she paints with acrylics.

When artist Erin Diericx — or E as she prefers to be called — paints, she sits on the floor, and more often than not, makes a mess.

Her paint room in her house, “E’s Messy Space,” has paint splatters all over the wall behind where she usually sits on rubber floor mats.

Erin Diericx painting

Some of Erin Diericx's paintings are sprinkled about her Lecanto home.
Erin Diericx painting

A funny phrase on Erin Diericx's wall keeps the mood light in her studio.
Erin Diericx painting

Beckie Murdock, left, assists Erin Diericx with a hair dryer Friday afternoon, July 28, as they work to dry the acrylic paint used in a painting.
Erin Diericx painting

Erin Diericx flashes her smile toward Beckie Murdock Friday afternoon, July 28, as she works on a Christmas-themed painting.
Erin Diericx painting

Each Friday Erin Diericx works from her Lecanto home on original paintings.
Erin Diericx painting

Erin Diericx has a large supply of well-used brushes used to paint her creations.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.